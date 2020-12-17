Lil Baby Pays for Surprise Birthday Party for George Floyd’s 7-Year-Old Daughter

Lil Baby made George Floyd's 7-year-old daughter's birthday a lot brighter this year.

The Atlanta rapper teamed up with restaurateurs Ericka and William Platt of Restaurant Ten and Rosie’s Café as well as former NBA star Stephen Jackson—a father figure to Floyd's daughter—to help celebrate the 7th birthday of Gianna Floyd on Wednesday (Dec. 16).

Gianna's father, George Floyd, was an unarmed Black man who was killed by a White former Minneapolis police officer who kept his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes while in custody on May 25. Floyd's death, which was captured on video, was a catalyst for global protests and civil unrest across the country over the summer.

abesipr via Instagram

According to a report from TMZ yesterday, Baby covered all of the expenses for the birthday event that was filled with colorful balloons, food and a customized sign spelling out Gianna's name. The Quality Control Records artist and NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal attended the surprise party, too. Images were shared on Gianna's social media as well as Abesi Manyando, who is responsible for setting up the event.

abesipr via Instagram

As far as the party's setup, there were manicure stations, a foot spa, the girls in attendance were able to get their hair done and there was a tub filled with mini balloons as well.

The children of Rayshard Brooks, another Black man killed by police in Atlanta back in June, were invited to the party also.

Gianna's mother, Roxie Washington, spoke of the surprise party and support herself and her daughter have received following George Floyd's death and said, "This is a very difficult time for my daughter so we’re very grateful that our extended family is creating such a special experience for Gianna on her first birthday without her father."

Check out some footage from the birthday celebration below.