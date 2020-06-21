"[Lil Baby's] kids is like his first priority. Nothing comes before them. No matter where we're at, if we're out of town, say for instance, if we don't have the kids, just recently, we were in Miami. He wanted to get back because he was like, 'I miss my sons [Jason and Loyal].' So, we came back. It's just always like his boys are first. A lot of his time goes to them. It's just really like his whole world revolves around them. It's like that's always the first thing he think about before it comes to vacationing or am I about to buy this. It's always like, 'Oh my god, Jason would love that car, like even if he is about to buy a new Lamborghini.

Just to see how [his sons Jason and Loyal] look at him and how they do everything that they see him do. He can literally search his butt and they're going to scratch their butt. Like they do anything they see him do, so, he is really like their role model and who they look up, too.

Of course, a mom is more like, controlling and dads are more fun, so, I am more of the educator. I'm showing my son how to count, ABCs and stuff, meanwhile when he's with his dad, they are watching TikTok, they're playing their playfighting, they're dancing, they're listening to his music. Then there is me. I am more of the 'OK, it's time to count, get your iPad. We are about to learn,' and, you know, the opposite of his dad. They are listening to music.

I really did not like being pregnant, but one thing I can say, he was there every step of the way. He just made me ready to have the baby. I didn't have a bad pregnancy at all. I didn't experience morning sickness or anything, but he was there every step of the way. Through labor, he held my hand. He hates blood and stuff, but he was still there the whole way. He cut the umbilical cord, which we talked about. He was like, 'I'm not going to be able to do that,' but when we were in labor, he actually did it and I was so surprised. He cried before I cried when we delivered the baby. So, it was just like, it was very touching and he shocked me ’cause he hates blood and he was there. And real into it.

Just hanging out around the house, he likes that time the most because he doesn't have to worry about people asking for pictures. Say for instance, if we all go out to the mall, then there are people stopping him and he can't even enjoy shopping with his sons because somebody is coming up for a picture. So, I can honestly say his most favorite time with his kids is when he is home. ’Cause he knows he has them all to himself and don't have to worry about, you know, somebody interrupting their time together.

He shows them how to be a man. My son is like a little man. Everybody says he must have been here before. He is so smart and that's because the way his whole persona and demeanor just gives you a little man. You would have to be around him to see it, but he learns that from his dad.

Not only is he the biggest rapper in the world, but he is also a super great dad while being the biggest rapper and like, the most-streamed artist. It' bigger than all of that because when it's time to go home at night, none of that stuff matters. You would think that he is a normal man with a normal life, who literally doesn't have anything going on. The time that he spends with his kids, he never lets that come between his family time. That is one thing I love and respect about him.

He's just like a father figure to a lot of people in his life. So, I can just say thank you for all those people that he do help and guide and take care of. A lot of his friends, his young friends, a lot for people look up to him and he is very inspirational, so, I know we all appreciate him for that. And we want to thank him for everything he does and especially thank him for being a super great dad."