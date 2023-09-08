Lil Baby Concert Ends in Gunfire, One Person Critically Injured After Being Shot

Lil Baby's recent It's Only Us show in Memphis ended abruptly due to gunfire and one person was shot.

Lil Baby's Memphis Show Ends in Gunfire

According to local news outlet WREG on Friday (Sept. 8), shots were fired at Lil Baby's show at the Fedex Forum arena in Memphis last night (Sept. 7). Baby walked off stage and one person sustained critical injuries after being shot. The Atlanta rapper was performing "5500 Degrees" with his signee Rylo Rodriguez when the shots were fired inside the venue, which was apparently within the first 30 minutes of the show, according to concertgoers.

The incident also reportedly took place on the ground level of the arena.

Memphis Police Confirm Shooting at Fedex Forum

The shooting was confirmed by the Memphis Police Department via Twitter early this morning: "On September 7, [2023], at 10:23 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 191 Beale Street. One adult male shooting victim was located and transported to Regional One Health in critical condition. At this time, the identity of the shooter is unknown. No other injuries were reported."

Rumors Claim CEO Jizzle Is the Man Shot at Lil Baby's Concert

Videos began circulating on the internet, showing chaos and confusion among fans who were trying to exit the arena, as well as a paramedics lifting a man onto a stretcher and wheeling him out of the venue. Rumors have surfaced that the injured individual is CEO Jizzle, an affiliate of Young Dolph. While these reports have not yet been confirmed, Jizzle shared on his Instagram Story that he was in attendance at the event and later shared that he had been hospitalized.

In one post, Jizzle wrote, "He's good." In another, he said, "Pray for me. You can pray for me, but pray for the opps 10 times harder."

Suspect Involved in Shooting Is Still at Large

According to TMZ on Friday (Sept. 8), the suspected shooter fled and is still at large. The motive behind the shooting is currently unknown.

Lil Baby's next tour stop is in Louisville, Ky. tonight, but the show has been canceled, according to Ticketmaster. He's expected to perform in Nashville on Saturday (Sept. 9).

Hunxho, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez and GloRilla are the supporting acts for Lil Baby's It's Only Us tour.

XXL has reached out to Lil Baby's team, Fedex Forum arena and CEO Jizzle for a statement on this matter.

Warning: The videos below may contain graphic material that might be triggering for some individuals.

Watch the Chaos at Lil Baby's Show After Shots Ring Out