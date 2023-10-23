Lil Baby Addresses ‘Dumb Clickbait’ After His Name Trends on Twitter for NSFW Video Featuring His Likeness

Lil Baby is setting the record straight after his name started trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, for a NSFW video.

Lil Baby Addresses NSFW Video

On Sunday (Oct. 22), Lil Baby's name started trending on X after a video that shows a man who looks like the Atlanta rapper performing fellatio began floating around online. Baby addressed the uproar caused by the clip on Monday (Oct. 23).

"Y'all gotta stop using my name and likeness when y'all get bored, then the extremes mfs go to for clout is sick," Lil Baby wrote on his Instagram Story. "Ain't no mystery in my history on NO LEVEL. This my last time addressing any kind of dumb a** click bait. TF is wrong with y'all? No flaws. No cap in my raps."

XXL has reached out to Lil Baby's team for comment.

Lil Baby Addresses Chrisean Rock Drama

Lil Baby has been trying to stay out of the way as he preps his new album. He was recently tied to drama with Blueface and Chrisean Rock, with Blueface holding a grudge against Baby after claiming Baby tried to holla at Chrisean Rock earlier this year. Earlier this month, Baby cleared the air about the Blueface and Chrisean Rock issue.

Peep Lil Baby addressing "clickbait" after his name trends on X for NSFW video featuring his likeness below.

Lil Baby reacts to NSFW likeness. lilbaby/Instagram loading...