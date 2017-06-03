Lana Del Rey Previews New Collab With ASAP Rocky and Playboi Carti

Lana Del Rey is readying new her album, Lust for Life, and is apparently adding some hip-hop flavor to the forthcoming LP. The pop star recently revealed she has been working with A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti, and has been getting beats from Boi-1da.

Del Rey unveiled the collab via her Instagram page. In the video, the singer previews the song while she drives in her car. The dreamy track has thumping bass. "She might become my lover for real/Ima fuck her all summer for real," the chorus partially goes.

"We made a lot of good ones but I think we picked the best ones for the record @asaprocky @playboicarti @boi1da," she posted in the caption.

This isn't the first time, Del Rey and Rocky have linked up. They were both on the 2012 track, "Ridin," off Kickdrums' Follow the Leaders project.

Del Rey recently ended up in hip-hop headlines after rumors started to float that she might be dating rapper, G-Eazy. The rapper and the singer have been spotted multiple times together including at the 2017 Coachella Music and Arts Festival, where G performed. They were also spotted together on multiple nights out in Los Angeles. Could it be love?

Del Rey's fifth solo album, Lust for Life, is slated to drop on July 21 and features the previously released title track with The Weekend.

Check out the preview of the Carti and Rocky collab below.

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