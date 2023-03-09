Child Raps Kodak Black’s Explicit ‘Super Gremlin’ Lyrics in Restaurant

Kodak Black fans come in all shapes and sizes. For proof, look no further than a viral video of a young kid rapping the lyrics to Yak's hit song "Super Gremlin."

The video in question was uploaded by TikTok user Tuddie1kk on Feb. 10. In the clip, a young boy is holding a microphone while a young girl is dancing around nearby. Workers at the Juicy Crab restaurant in Atlanta record the child as he raps the lyrics to Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin," which is playing from the restaurant speakers.

"We could've been superstars," the pre-schooler raps. "Remember when we was jackin' cars/'Cause it's not safe for you/You switched like a p***y, lil' bitch."

"POV your kid ask the DJ to play [Gremlin] at Juicy Crab. I did not expect him to cuss," the TikTok user wrote over the image.

"OMG i reallh didnt exoect him to say that," she captioned the clip.

People have been flooding the comment section of the video, which has over 1 million likes.

"He seen his moment and took it," one person wrote, along with several crying laughing emojis.

"Momma gasping for air in between laughs tryna get him to stop," another person posted.

"It’s the absolute silence bc everyone was waiting for him to say it. I cannot," another comment reads.

"I know the fun police don’t like it but kids cussin gon always be funny af to me," someone else commented.

Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin" is his highest charting solo song to date, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. After performing at 2023 Rolling Loud California over the weekend, Kodak Black is heading to court mandated drug rehab.

See Video of a Child Rapping Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin" Below