Kodak Black “MoshPit” Featuring Juice Wrld: Listen to New Song

Ahead of the release of his new album, Dying to Live, Kodak Black drops "MoshPit," which features Juice Wrld today (Dec. 12).

On the track, which spans for almost three minutes, Kodak and Juice spit effortlessly about wanting to start a moshpit. On the hard-hitting and infectious beat, Juice takes the lead and shows off his skills on the first verse.

"Out of space hot like a martian in here/Doing donuts in the lot ain't no parking in here/We about that action ain't no talking in here/Shorty twerking on the walls, Peter Parker in here/Haters in the rear view, X on my phone," Juice spits.

Then Kodak puts the icing on the cake and delivers the final verse. "Fuck a protest let's start a fight in here/I just stepped in the party all my snipers here/I be rocking Tom Ford popping Molly though/Now I'm eating calamari no more sloppy joe," Kodak raps.

"MoshPit" is track No. 7 on Kodak's upcoming 16-track LP Dying to Live album. In addition to Juice, Kodak also teams up with Lil Pump, Travis Scott and Offset.

Aside from his new album, the Pompano Beach, Fla. native has plans to build a school in Haiti. "Out Of All The Times I Donate Or Give Back In Anyway I Never Upload Or Broadcast It But I'm Happy To Say I'm Building A School In Haiti As Well," Kodak said in an Instagram post.

Check out Kodak Black's "MoshPit" featuring Juice Wrld below.