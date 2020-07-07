Kodak Black Apologizes for His Comments About Lauren London After Nipsey Hussle Died

Kodak Black is revisiting the comments he made about Lauren London last year, shortly after the passing of her boyfriend and the father of one of her children, Nipsey Hussle.

On Monday (July 6), Kodak apologized to Lauren London and the family of Nipsey Hussle on Instagram. In the IG post, the Dying to Live rhymer pays tribute to the Grammy Award-winning rapper and accepts accountability for the comments he made about London via IG Live last year.

"Willin To Accept When I'm Wrong & Stand Firm When I'm Right," Kodak writes in the caption. "The Whole World Know Your Example Was A Guiding Light. I Pray Your Fam Light & Accept This Humble Apology In My Kite. You Remind Me Of Icecube, Bunchy Carter & Huey P. A Hustler & Owner The Second Coming Of Easy E. What Happened To You Could've Happened To Me! I'm a Young Philanthropist Like You. Even Tho We From Two Different Worlds, I Saw Your Vision But I Notice That My Words Are Often Misinterpreted. Sometimes A Man Say Things He Doesn't Really Mean But On Some Z Shit I Never Meant To Disrespect Your Queen, Homie I Was Really Respecting Your Scene. #FLYHIGH Ima Keep The Marathon Going #KINGKAHAN @nipseyhussle @laurenlondon."

Kodak is apologizing for comments he made in 2019, in which he called London a "bad bitch" and said he wanted to date her shortly after the West Coast rapper was killed.

"Lauren London that's baby, though. She about to be out here single," Kodak said at the time. "She’s finna be a whole widow out here. I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and shit for him. I ain’t trying to shoot [my shot] at her. I’m saying, listen. She can do two, three years. I’ll try to be like the friend if you need to holla or a shoulder to lean on. She can call my line."

The Florida rapper later doubled down on his statements, saying, "Hell yeah, I said what I said. What the fuck? Y'all expect her to be single forever? I said I'll give her a year to grieve and cry. Hell yeah, she a bad bitch."

Kodak somewhat offered the actress an apology last year after catching flak for his insensitive comments. "If I disrespected you Lauren London in any shape or form, I am sorry," he said. "Even though I didn't. Rest in peace to dude, if I disrespected Lauren London in any way even though I know I didn't, my bad. Suck a baby dick, all you old niggas reaching, fuck y'all."

The 23-year-old rapper received backlash for his insensitive comments about Lauren from rappers like T.I. and The Game, who called Kodak's statements disrespectful. Dave East also removed Kodak from his Survival album out of respect for Nipsey.