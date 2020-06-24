Kodak Black Threatens to Sue Walmart for Selling Knockoff $40 Chain

Kodak Black has threatened legal action against Walmart.

According to a report from TMZ on Wednesday (June 24), the national retail franchise is selling a replica version of the Florida rapper's Sniper Gang chain for $40. Sniper Gang is the record label founded by Kodak. The neckpiece is listed as "Hip-Hop Fashion Icy Bling Sniper Gang Pendant w/ 11mm 20" White Gold Tone Half Iced Cuban Chain." Although the chain is available via a third-party vendor, the item is being sold on Walmart's website and Kodak is threatening to sue.

Bradford Cohen, the attorney for the 23-year-old rapper, told XXL this morning, "The willful blindness of Walmart in regards to allowing 3rd party vendors selling on their platform, will come to an end. We cannot allow a company that knows fake items are being sold on their site to profit from those sales or pretend they don't know about it. We will hold them legally responsible if the items are not removed in 48 hours."

Meanwhile, Sniper Gang affiliate, Jackboy, called out Walmart via Twitter. "Y’all Better Hope Y’all Can’t Get Sued Because If So Sniper Gang About To Have Are Own Walmart SniperMart Coming Soon," he wrote.

It appears the item has been taken down from the website, but it could still be available for purchase in stores.

Kodak and his protegé Jackboy aren't the first rappers to put Walmart on blast for selling a knockoff version of their jewelry. Lil Baby recently said the discount department store had him "fucced up" for selling a silver-plated imitation of his 4 Pockets Full chain on their website for $25.