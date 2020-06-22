Walmart Is Selling a Knockoff Lil Baby Chain for $25 and He’s Pissed

Lil Baby isn't a huge fan of Walmart right about now and it's because the company is profiting off his likeness.

On Monday (June 22), images of Lil Baby's 4PF (4 Pockets Full) chain popped up on Walmart's website with the item description as "Hip-hop celebrity style fashion silver plated Lil Baby 4PF Pendant." While the necklace is a near-perfect copy of the rhymer's chain, there are a few inconsistencies. Namely the diamonds on Baby's actual chain he owns and the cubic zirconia rhinestones on the Walmart version.

Baby was not pleased after seeing the picture of the chain being replicated by the billion-dollar company. "Walmart got me fucced up," he wrote on Twitter.

This story comes after Lil Baby secured the No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for his new song, "The Bigger Picture." The social justice record supports the Black Lives Matters movement and honors those who have been killed as a result of police brutality. The song came in third place behind DaBaby and Roddy Ricch's "Rockstar" at No. 2 and 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj's "Trollz," which debuted at No. 1 this afternoon.

Earlier today, Tekashi spoke out about how he thought Lil Baby should have been this week's artist holding the No. 1 spot. "Lil Baby deserved it not gonna lie BUT I waited on this forever," Tekashi wrote on Instagram.

"The Bigger Picture" is also Lil Baby's highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Meanwhile, his album My Turn spent its third week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

It's unclear if Baby will take any legal action against Walmart.

