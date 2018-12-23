Kodak Black's career continues in an upward trajectory. On Sunday (Dec. 23), the South Florida rapper earned his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart as his new LP Dying to Live was the most productive project of last week.

DTL moved 89,000 equivalent album units, reports Nielsen Music. That total included 5,000 in traditional album sales. The majority of the album's sales were generated through streams.

The album's 82,000 streaming equivalent albums units translate to 114.2 million on-demand audio streams. Those numbers were good enough to make Dying to Live the most streamed album of the week. The Project Baby has logged two other projects in the Billboard 200 top 10 in his career (Project Baby 2, No. 2 and Painting Pictures, No. 3), but this is his first time reaching the peak.

Kodak's new album was spearheaded by the hit single "Zeze" featuring Travis Scott and Offset. The track currently sits at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 after peaking at No. 2 shortly after its release. Dying to Live also features guest appearances from Juice Wrld and Lil Pump.

Kodak recently dropped the video for the single "Close to the Grave" and shared behind-the-scenes footage of himself recording the XXXTentacion tribute "Malcolm X.X.X."

Other artists in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 include Meek Mill, whose Championships album is at the No. 2 spot. Travis Scott's Astroworld is holding onto the No 6. spot and Drake's Scorpion has actually moved up a spot to No. 9.