Kodak Black Launching Show Called ‘City of War’

The Big Stepper is stepping into the arena of film. Kodak Black recently announced he will be launching a new crime series on YouTube titled City of War.

The "ZeZe" rapper shared the trailer for the upcoming web series via Instagram on Saturday (May 4). According to it, Kodak will serve as the executive producer on the project.

From the minds of Richwood Florexil and Vincent Escobar, the story takes place in South Florida and revolves around a war that breaks out between rival drug dealers in the city and the police who are tasked with bringing the bloodshed to an end. Gunplay has a role in the series.

Kodak seems ecstatic about the release of the forthcoming show. "Everyone tune into my new show 'CITY OF WAR'!! Releasing on my youtube channel june 2019 SUMMER 2019 We Going Up," he captioned the trailer on IG. When it starts airing, new episodes will go up every Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST.

In other Kodak Black-related news, he recently donated $12,000 to low-income students in Texas. These are surely welcomed distractions for the rapper who has been in the spotlight recently for seemingly all the wrong reasons including a recent arrest and the whole Lauren London situation.

Check out the trailer for Kodak Black's new City of War show below.