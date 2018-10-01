Kodak Black Donates $10,000 to South Florida Children’s Center

Kodak Black is the latest rapper to publicize a charitable donation amid some conflict. Black's attorney Bradford Cohen told TMZ today (Oct. 1) that the South Florida rapper has given around $10,000 to the Jack & Jill Children's Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jack & Jill's website calls itself the "oldest nonprofit provider of early childhood education in Broward County" and offers programming and schooling for children between the ages of six weeks and 12 years. The "Tunnel Vision" rapper grew up 10 miles north of the facility at the Golden Acres Development in Pompano Beach, Fla.

News of the donation comes days after Kodak released "If I'm Lyin, I'm Flyin," his first single since being released in August from Broward County Jail, where he was serving time on firearm and cannabis possession charges. He's still facing an indictment in South Carolina for sexual assault.

The report also comes two weeks after Kodak jumped on Instagram Live and threatened to beat up New York rappers Don Q and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The beef's roots are unclear. According to Don, Kodak later called A Boogie to make amends.

Black joins Nicki Minaj in making charitable donations amid ongoing public drama. The "Barbie Dreams" rapper funded college scholarships for 37 students and donated $25,000 to The Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens in recent months, which have simultaneously been filled with some public attacks on Travis Scott.

