Kodak Black's Dying to Live promo run has been interesting to say the least. Yet, instead of focusing on the drama, fans are learning more about the early beginnings of the "Testimony" rapper's career. One of thing fans have learned is Kodak's reason for passing on a record deal Birdman offered him years before the former XXL Freshman signed to Atlantic.

During an interview on DJ Whoo Kid's Whoolywood Shuffle yesterday (Dec. 19), Kodak Black opened up about life around the time his breakthrough single "Skrrt" had already dominated the airwaves. This was before he signed his current record deal. That's when the "Malcolm X.X.X" rapper revealed who he could've signed with. First, he describes the time when Boosie Badazz tried to sign him for $10,000.

"I rock with Lil Boosie; I used to look up to him," Kodak told Whoo Kid. "He wanted to sign me for, like, $10,000. I still rock with him, I did a song with him, I vibe with him, but I was like, 'Nah.'"

After speaking on Plies' influence on him, Kodak moves on to the tale of how Birdman almost signed him. Although the offer was significantly more than Boosie's offer, the Broward native still didn't take it because of the prior drama between Baby and Lil Wayne, the latter of whom sued the Cash Money CEO to void his record deal with the label. Kodak uses a wild metaphor to explain why he turned down the deal.

"It's like somebody tellin' me, 'Oh, she got AIDS, bruh,'" Kodak said. "Even though I don't know—I ain't seen her papers—I'mma take that into consideration. You feel me?"

Watch Kodak Black speak on the early stages of his career with DJ Whoo Kid below.

See Behind-the-Scenes With Kodak Black at 2016 XXL Freshman Class Cover Shoot