Kid Trunks Diagnosed With Cancer

Rapper Kid Trunks, original member of the Members Only rap collective with the late XXXTentacion, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In an Instagram Story post shared on Monday (Jan. 3), Trunks opened up about the saddening news that he received after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I'll keep it short I really don't gotta explain nothing to do nobody but I will!" he began. "I caught Covid 19 & while in the process of them checking my body out they found I had pneumonia cancer aka chest cancer."

Trunks concluded the post with the hashtags: #fuckcancer, including a pink ribbon emoji that signifies cancer awareness—particularly breast cancer—and #webuiltstrong.

Kid Trunks, who doesn't have any posts on his Instagram at the moment, chose to offer information regarding his diagnosis after denouncing death rumors, which he says stems from his page being hacked.

"Y'all, I just woke up to this shit," he explained in an IG video. "I am not dead. My account got hacked, posted on, then deleted on. Probably a near-death experience, but nowhere near close to death."

The "777" rhymer also wrote in a now-deleted post, "My account was hacked posted on then the post was deleted u guys! I wanted to keep silence about my situation but I'll explain to you guys later today... I was near death, but I didn't die. Thanks you all for being there and caring."

Apparently, the hacked post that sparked the rumor was an image of Trunks with XXXTentacion, which had a caption that said, "LLT LLJ M04L," which presumably means Love Live Trunks Long Live Jahseh—X's given first name—Members Only 4 Life.

The self-proclaimed "best Asian rapper alive" came up under the reigns of XXX as a teen, releasing his first major project, Super Saiyan which included appearances from Ski Mask the Slump God, A$AP Ant, Robb Bank$ and more, in 2018. His most recent offering, Moon, arrived in 2020.

See Kid Trunks deny death rumors below.