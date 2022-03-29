Kid Trunks Admits He Lied About Getting Shot and Having Lung Cancer

Kid Trunks is coming clean about an alleged gunshot injury that landed him in the hospital and admits he lied that he was diagnosed with cancer.

The Broward County, Fla. rapper, an original member of the Members Only rap ensemble with the late XXXTentacion, revealed via a recent Instagram Live that began circulating at some point today (March 29) that he wasn't shot nor does he have lung cancer. Both were fabrications, according to Kid Trunks.

"Around the time that I did what I did, I’m not trying to blame or make any excuses up for what I did, what I did was very corny, dumb, stupid and retarded on my behalf, and I can admit that as a man," he began in the livestream. "First of all, I do wanna apologize for what I said about me getting shot. I did not get shot. I had a seizure in the hospital and I had the COVID mask over my face and I was straining myself. You know, they have a metal string in the COVID mask and it popped out and I cut myself in the chin."

He also said, "I wasn’t thinking, and not just that, I also have a very bad drug addiction, and that leads me to do very impulsive things. I felt that my career was going down. I felt like I wasn’t getting as much love as I used to be. They say clout is a hell of a drug, but drug is a hell of a drug. I felt that me lying about getting shot would work on my behalf, which it didn’t. And honestly, that was probably the stupidest thing I’ve ever fucking done. Yes, I was clout-chasing, I will admit that."

Kid Trunks eventually spoke on claiming he had "pneumonia cancer" also known as chest cancer back in January.

"About the cancerous shit, I have an abscess growing in my chest and in the back of my brain that is cancerous," he continued. "The one thing I did lie about is having lung cancer. I don’t have lung cancer, I have a cancerous abscess growing in my chest and in the back of my brain. But I do not have lung cancer. I was just off the drugs. I got my phone at the wrong time. You guys don’t have to believe me if you don’t want to. I’ve been capping a lot due to me just overdoing myself."

Trunks went on to say, "Like I’m saying, I’m not trying to make excuses for myself. I’m not trying to seek any sympathy right now, but I am going through a lot mentally, spiritually, physically. I’ll just be real with y’all, I apologize for lying about getting shot. I apologize for lying about having lung cancer. I also apologize for making my friends, my family and my fans look bad. I just really wanna apologize from the bottom of my heart."

The "777" artist later advised fans on the IG Live not to mention XXXTentacion, whom he said would be very disappointed in his recent actions. Kid Trunks, who thanked the other rhymers in Members Only for their support, also promised to make some life-altering adjustments and seek rehabilitation, possibly at a facility in Vietnam while he's on vacation in the Southeast Asian country in the coming days.

"I’m not bad on Percocets, I just do them, and I’ve been doing them for a long time," he explained. "Sometimes it takes the best of me. Really and truly, if I don’t change now, the only result that’s gonna happen is death, and we all don’t want that. The only thing I definitely didn’t lie about is having two near-death experiences in the last three months. I definitely had that. I just lied about what happened."

Trunks added that he "flipped the story" regarding his two near-death experiences to see if it would work in his benefit, which it did not.

Check out Kid Trunks speaking truthfully about his falsehoods below.