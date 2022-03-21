Kid Trunks Posts Graphic Photos of Face Wound From Hospital Bed

Disclaimer: This article contains images that may be disturbing to some audiences.

Kid Trunks has suffered a severe wound to his face, and shared graphic images of the injury.

Early this morning (March 21), Kid Trunks posted a pair of graphic, bloody photos to Instagram, which showed himself in a hospital bed with a significant gash across his chin. Although it is unclear how Trunks received the wound, he alludes to gun violence in the caption.

"Pray for me family," he wrote. "Almost died 2 times and it’s only been 3 months of 2022 smh first this cancer Shit and now this bullshit… put the guns down man this shit is real out here. | also everyone please move accordingly & militant everywhere & anywhere you go be safe but most importantly stay dangerous! I love you all for keeping my spirits high thru these tuff time - love trunks."

The other instance he referenced in his statement is a cancer diagnosis he claimed from earlier this year.

It's worth noting that despite him posting the wound photos 11 hours ago, at the time of this story's publishing, he has been active on his Instagram Stories since then. He posted a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Noah Cyrus eight hours later, of which fans have pointed out that his hair appears to be a different color than it is in the hospital photos.

Regardless, the hospital photos could still be from a recent time, just not over the last 24 hours.

You can see Kid Trunks' Instagram post below.