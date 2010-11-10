In celebration of the release of his new album, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, Kid Cudi performed a free show outside of the store front of his one time employer, Bape, yesterday (Nov. 9) in the streets of downtown Manhattan n New York City.

Legions of fans gathered on both sides of Greene Street in SoHo late yesterday afternoon, awaiting Cudder to arrive. Scheduled to appear at 5 p.m., the 2009 XXL Freshman didn’t make his grand arrival until about two hours later. He showed up on the back of a black pickup truck, armed with two large speakers.

Cudi began his short set with the “REVOFEV,” the piano-driven anthem from his sophomore album. Assisted by fellow Ohio artist Chip Tha Ripper, the G.O.O.D. Music rep then went into a series of songs both new and old including, “Wylin' Cause Im Young,” “Pursuit and Happiness (Nightmare)” and “Marijuana,” to a sea of hundreds of supporters who sang along to his every word.

Finishing his set, the same loyal followers ran after his car as he pulled away.

Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager is in stores now. —Nicki Nahmeanez

Watch Kid Cudi Shut Down New York City Street With Free Performance

