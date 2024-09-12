Decoding the Messages and Lyrics on Kendrick Lamar’s New Song About Corporate Guys, Influencers and Corrupt Radio Personalities

Kendrick Lamar returned with an untitled new song this week, and he dropped it right at the same time as the MTV Video Music Awards were taking place. Released exclusively on Kendrick's Instagram page on Wednesday night (Sept. 11), the cover art for the song shows a pair of deteriorating black Nike Air Force 1s. The Compton, Calif. rapper uses the song itself to ruminate on the industry. He criticizes influencers and radio personalities for bringing a wicked energy to hip-hop. He raps about corruption and corporate greed as he seems to argue that he's the MC able to guide the culture to spiritual salvation. With all these themes in play, here's a look at the decoded messages and lyrics across Kendrick Lamar's new song.

There’s No Reasoning With People Who Don’t See the Greater Vision

As usual for Kendrick Lamar, he's focused on tapping into the higher calling and greater vision behind his art. He takes aim at folks who can't see the bigger picture and promises to refrain from giving them any of his divine energy moving forward.

"Why reason with these ni**as if they can't see the future first/Why argue with these clowns if the circus is well at work/Just walk that man down, that'll do everyone a solid/It's love, but tough love, sometimes gotta result in violence"

Certain People in the Industry Bash Him Because He’s Not a D*ckrider

These bars find Kendrick taking aim at the "influencers" and industry spawns who try to convince him to do "basic s**t." He promises he'd never suck up to anyone in the industry just for a favor and that they hate on him for it because of "the man" he represents.

"Influencers talk down ’cause I'm not with the basic s**t/But they don't hate me, they hate the man that I represent/The type of man that never d**k ride ’cause I want a favor/The man that resides in patience"

He Has the Same Disgust Women Feel for Some Men Out Here

Kendrick takes a minute to sympathize with women having to dealing with "clown" and "nerd sh*t" when it comes to certain men. The rapper sees the lay of the land and it's slim pickings out here. He also raps about how he'd trade most of the men he's met to have Nipsey Hussle alive.

"I feel for the women that deal with the clown and nerd sh*t/Can't blame them, today they ain't really got much to work with/How many b**ches harder than a lot of you ni**as?/Would trade all of y'all for Nip, I can't be proud of you ni**as"

Whether It’s the Streets, Hip-Hop or Corporate America, He's Not Tolerating Lies

It doesn't matter where Kendrick Lamar is or what he's doing, he makes it clear he will not tolerate any lying. Anyone perpetuating the lies shouldn't be around anymore.

"Street ni**as and the corporate guys, the rappers that report the lies/I need they families mortified/We can do life without ’em, get they bodies organized/Tell me if you oblige"

He'll Resort to Violence If Biased Propaganda for Profit Continues

K-Dot is also sick of flashy people who use money to make it seem like they have substance and grit. He raps about how he wants to see these people with their heads "cracked," and specifically calls out certain "radio" people for pushing biased information just to make cash. Kendrick's also not afraid to resort to violence if this debacle continues.

”The flashy ni**a with nasty decisions using money as a backbone/I want his head cracked before he's back home/The radio personality pushin' propaganda for salary/Let me know when they turn up as a casualty/I want agony, assault and battery?"

Kendrick Prays to God to Keep Himself on a Holy Path

The West Coast MC uses the song's chorus to pray to God for peace and tranquility. He yearns to be freed of negative influences and wants God to try and forgive him for his past transgressions. K-Dot also asks the man above to bless his mind so he can continue to think on a higher level than the people around him.

"God, give me life, dear God, please give me peace/Dear God, please keep these lame ni**as away from me/Dear God, keep me shinin', the f**k do they really think?/Pocket-watching, you must be the police/God, bless these words, dear God, bless how I think/Dear God, draw the line, they tryin' to confuse ’em with me/Dear God, please forgive me, you knowin' how hard I tried"

He Keeps Lecrae in Mind When Making Certain Decisions

Kendrick praises rapper Lecrae, who's a proud Christian, which comes across in his music and messaging. K-Dot keeps Lecrae in mind when questioning how to make certain decisions. Specifically, he wonders whether Lecrae will beat his enemies up or try to show them the power of prayer. Kendrick then also shouts out rapper Dee-1 and says he aims to be empathetic just like him.

"Sometimes I wonder what Lecrae would do/F**k these ni**as up or show ’em just what pray'll do/I want to be empathetic, my heart like Dee-1/But I will.../It's time to get these devils out the way"

Listen to Kendrick's new song below.

Listen to Kendrick Lamar's New Song