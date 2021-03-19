Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble.’ Lyrics

In the spring of 2017, Kendrick Lamar released "Humble.," the first single off his Grammy Award-winning, Pultizer Prize-winning album, Damn. The Pluss & Mike WiLL Made-It produced track features a fired-up Kung Fu Kenny showing off his lyrical skills and recalling times of "syrup sandwiches and crime allowances" for nearly three-minutes straight.

"Humble." peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on April 22, 2017 and was on the chart for 30 weeks. The record has also surpassed platinum status, according to the RIAA, and was certified seven-times platinum on May 25, 2018.

However, despite the success of the single, it was not without its faults after facing feminist backlash over the controversial line, "I'm so fucking sick and tired of the Photoshop/Show me something natural like afro on Richard Pryor/Show me something natural like ass with some stretch marks."

Four years since the release of "Humble.," this track still remains highly regarded in K-Dot's discography.

Check out the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's "Humble." below.

INTRO

Nobody pray for me

It been that day for me

Way (Yeah, yeah)

VERSE 1

Aye, I remember syrup sandwiches and crime allowances

Finesse a nigga with some counterfeits, but now I'm countin’ this

Parmesan where my accountant lives, in fact I'm downin' this

D’ussé with my boo, bae tastes like Kool-Aid for the analysts

Girl, I can buy your ass the world with my paystub

Ooh, that pussy good, won't you sit it on my taste bloods?

I get way too petty once you let me do the extras

Pull up on your block, then break it down, we playin' Tetris

AM to the PM, PM to the AM, funk

Piss out your per diem, you just gotta hate ’em, funk

If I quit your BM, I still ride Mercedes funk

If I quit this season, I still be the greatest funk

My left stroke just went viral

Right stroke put lil' baby in a spiral

Soprano C, we like to keep it on a high note

It's levels to it, you and I know

CHORUS

Bitch, be humble (Hol' up, bitch)

Sit down (Hol' up, lil’, hol’ up, lil' bitch)

Be humble (Hol’ up, bitch)

Sit down (Hol' up, sit down, lil', sit down, lil' bitch)

Be humble (Hol’ up, hol' up)

Bitch, sit down (Hol' up, hol' up, lil' bitch)

Be humble (Lil' bitch, hol' up, bitch)

Sit down (Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up)

Be humble (Hol' up, hol' up)

Sit down (Hol' up, hol' up, lil', hol' up, lil' bitch)

Be humble (Hol' up, bitch)

Sit down (Hol' up, sit down, lil', sit down, lil' bitch)

Be humble (Hol' up, hol' up)

Bitch, sit down (Hol' up, hol' up, lil' bitch)

Be humble (Lil' bitch, hol' up, bitch)

Sit down (Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up)

VERSE 2

Who that nigga thinkin' that he frontin' on Man-Man? (Man-Man)

Get the fuck off my stage, I'm the Sandman (Sandman)

Get the fuck off my dick, that ain't right

I make a play fucking up your whole life

I'm so fuckin' sick and tired of the Photoshop

Show me somethin' natural like afro on Richard Pryor

Show me somethin' natural like ass with some stretch marks

Still will take you down right on your mama's couch in Polo socks

Aye, this shit way too crazy, aye, you do not amaze me, aye

I blew cool from AC, aye, Obama just paged me, aye

I don't fabricate it, aye, most of y'all be fakin', aye

I stay modest 'bout it, aye, she elaborate it, aye

This that Grey Poupon, that Evian, that TED Talk, aye

Watch my soul speak, you let the meds talk, aye

If I kill a nigga, it won't be the alcohol, aye

I'm the realest nigga after all

CHORUS

Bitch, be humble (Hol' up, bitch)

Sit down (Hol' up, lil', hol' up, lil' bitch)

Be humble (Hol' up, bitch)

Sit down (Hol' up, sit down, lil', sit down, lil' bitch)

Be humble (Hol' up, hol' up)

Bitch, sit down (Hol' up, hol' up, lil' bitch)

Be humble (Lil' bitch, hol' up, bitch)

Sit down (Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up)

Be humble (Hol' up, hol' up)

Sit down (Hol' up, hol' up, lil', hol' up, lil' bitch)

Be humble (Hol' up, bitch)

Sit down (Hol' up, sit down, lil', sit down, lil' bitch)

Be humble (Hol' up, hol' up)

Bitch, sit down (Hol' up, hol' up, lil' bitch)

Be humble (Lil' bitch, hol' up, bitch)

Sit down (Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up, hol' up)

Take a look below to watch the video for Kendrick Lamar's "Humble."

