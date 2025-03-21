Kendrick Lamar in 2028 Olympics? – What His Role Could Mean for the Games

Kendrick Lamar conquered the Super Bowl halftime show, and he might get a chance to perform on another big stage at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Kendrick Lamar Might Be Part of Olympic Games in L.A.

The 2028 Summer Olympics are more than three years away. However, things are already being put in place for the major event. On Thursday (March 20), Olympic organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman spoke at a meeting for the International Olympic Committee and talked about L.A. rising from the ashes to host the '28 Summer Games.

"The rebirth, the rebuild, maybe reimagining LA 2.0—and the Olympics as a catalyst for all those things—we think is really part of our ethos," Wasserman said, according to The Associated Press. "You can’t have a natural disaster at that scale in a city as big and as important as Los Angeles and not have it be part of your core philosophy going forward."

Wasserman added that the city has big plans for the huge event, which could involve Kendrick Lamar being a part of the opening ceremony on July 14, 2028.

"Fortunately, in my day job, I represent Kendrick Lamar," said Wasserman, who also heads the Wasserman Agency of whom Kendrick is a client. "He is truly an L.A. icon so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way."

Over the past year, Kendrick Lamar has become hip-hop's hottest commodity. His single "Not Like Us" won five Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, back in February. His record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show performance a week later was watched by 133.5 million people.

K-Dot's archnemesis Drake might have a huge international performance in the future as well. Word on road is Drake is the front-runner to headline the inaugural FIFA World Cup halftime show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, 2026, which could draw over 1 billion viewers. Hip-hop wins again.