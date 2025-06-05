Karrahbooo was arrested for battery near Atlanta over the weekend, but she says she's innocent.

Karrahbooo Arrested at Key Glock Show

On Sunday (June 1), Karrah was taken into custody by the Cobb County Sheriff's Office after being arrested at the Coca-Cola Roxy event venue. According to police records obtained by XXL on Thursday (June 5), Karrahbooo, born Karrah Schuster, was booked just after midnight for simple battery. She was released after paying a $1,320 bond.

What Happened?

Details are sparse. The arrest happened following Karrahbooo's scheduled opening act performance on Key Glock's Glockaveli Tour on Saturday night (May 31). According to a witness, Karrah was spotted outside the venue around 11 p.m., crying and being consoled by members of her team.

"I just wanna go home," she was heard repeating.

What Is Karrahbooo Saying About the Arrest?

Karrahbooo's mughsot began going viral on Wednesday (June 4). She has since reacted to news of her arrest. On Wednesday night, she put up the tweet: "I'm innocent."

XXL has reached out to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office and Karrahboo's team for comment.

Karrahbooo Makes Headlines for Lil Yachty Beef

Karrahbooo's arrest comes as she has been trying to get her career back on track following a not-so-amicable split with Lil Yachty's Concrete Boyz label. While she still seems to be contractually signed to the label, she and Yachty have been trading shots for the past several months about the messy situation.

Check out Karrahboo's mugshot and her reaction to her arrest below.

