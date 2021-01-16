Kanye West's Yeezy brand is reportedly suing a former intern for $500,000 for allegedly sharing the company's confidential information on social media.

According to a report first published by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday (Jan. 15), the Yeezy company filed a complaint against former intern Ryan Inwards in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday. The billion-dollar clothing brand accuses Inwards, who signed a nondisclosure agreement upon becoming an intern last summer, of disseminating nonpublic company images on Instagram.

NDAs generally restrict one or more parties from divulging confidential information by threat of lawsuit. The suit goes on to claim the company sent Inwards multiple cease and desist letters about publicizing the images, but he refused to remove them from social media at the time.

West's company is reportedly suing Inwards for breach of contract and seeking $500,000 for liquidated damages and punitive damages. They are also asking a judge to force Inwards to turn over the images he has and prohibit him from posting similar images online.

XXL has reached out to Kanye West's camp and legal counsel for comment on the suit.

In other Kanye West-related news, following months of speculation, it appears ’Ye and Kim Kardashian may finally be calling it quits on their marriage and getting divorced. One source recently told Page Six about the situation, "They are keeping it low-key but they are done. Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks. Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done."

Kanye and Kim have been married since May 2014. They have four children together.