Kanye West Goes on Another Completely Random Twitter Spree Last Night

Less than a week after Kanye West went on a tweeting spree, posting about clothing, futuristic architecture, head-scratching announcements and new Yeezy designs, the 43-year-old rapper has returned to the social media platform with another random stream of consciousness.

On Wednesday evening (Aug. 12), Yeezy fired off 20 tweets within an hour regarding his merchandise for his run for president, African cubism, potential prototypes for his fashion line, an unexplained shout-out to DaBaby and more.

’Ye's random Twitter fingers started with a picture of his 2020 Vision hat, which is his presidential election slogan. Then, the rhymer announced his desire to do an interview with The New York Times. "I'm willing to do a live interview with the New York Times about my meeting with Jared, where we discussed Dr. Claude Anderson's book Powernomics," Yeezy wrote.

As Kanye's thoughts continued to flow, the Chicago native went on to send some love to DaBaby. The rapper tweeted, "Lesssgooooooooooooo," and followed up with a tweet that said, "DaBaby ad-lib by the way."

Kanye then rounded off the night with a bunch of images of prototypes of bags and designs that could be for his upcoming release with GAP or his popular Yeezy fashion line.

Nevertheless, while Kanye continues to bring some random thoughts to Twitter, it's clear his tweets are beginning to land on the milder side. Last month, following his controversial South Carolina presidential campaign rally, Kanye posted over 20 tweets calling out his wife, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Drake, Vogue magazine's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and more.

See Kanye West's latest stream of random tweets below.