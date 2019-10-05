Kanye West Defends Giving President Trump Support Again: “That’s the Republican Party That Freed the Slaves”

Kanye West once again defends his own President Trump support.

During a Saturday afternoon (Oct. 5) Sunday Service session in Salt Lake City, Utah, Yeezy spoke to the crowd about the stigma of being a Black Republican and what he feels is the unfair criticism he's gotten for supporting the polarizing president.

"That's the Republican party that freed the slaves," Kanye says in a video clip uploaded by reporter Hunter Schwarz. "People wanna call me a coon 'cause I chose my right. And we got the right, right? We got a right to our opinions, right? You Black, so you can't like Trump. I ain't never made a decision based on my color. That's a form of slavery, mental slavery."

Kanye references the fact that President Abraham Lincoln, the U.S. President from 1861 to the time of his death in 1865, was in fact, a Republican. He was the person who issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which was an executive order that eventually helped end U.S. slavery in 1865.

Kanye, who reportedly said he was done making secular music last week, previously posted a screenshotted text conversation surrounding Lincoln and his role in freeing slaves onto his Twitter account back in April 2018, but his friend and collaborator John Legend suggested to him that using Lincoln to say the Republican party and President Trump didn't have issues was disingenuous.

Kanye's latest pro-Trump speech arrives more than a week after his newest album, Jesus Is King, was supposed to drop. There is still no release date.

Watch video of Kanye addressing the crowd at his latest Sunday Service session for yourself below.