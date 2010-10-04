Kanye West to Drop New Album on November 22

It looks like we’ll have one more thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. According to his Twitter account, Kanye West will be releasing his new album on November 22—the Monday before that national holiday.

Earlier this morning (October 4), XXL’s latest cover subject tweeted to his 1.3 million followers, “L.A. Reid who's doing a great job at Def Jam. We gone Kill it again on November 22nd!!!!!!!!!! Even with the leaks fam.” Kanye’s yet-to-be-titled fifth solo album has seen its release date pushed back a number of times since it was first rumored to be released on September 14—initially called G.O.O.D. Music Day. However, this seems to be a date that will likely stick. Late last week, West tweeted that he was unsure when he would drop the album, but that it was completely finished.

Both Lloyd Banks' The Hunger For More 2 and Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday are slated to drop the same week as West.

On Saturday, Kanye made his return to Saturday Night Live, where he performed “Runaway” along with Pusha T as well as “Power” with a brand new verse. Yeezy also continued his G.O.O.D. Fridays promise (although a little late) this past weekend, dropping "Christian Dior Denim Flow." [Listen here]

The latest issue of XXL, featuring Kanye on the cover, is available everywhere now. —Adam Fleischer