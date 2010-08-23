Kanye West to Drop New Music Weekly Until Christmas
Kanye West is trying to keep his fans happy in the time leading up to the release of his next album, currently slated for a mid-November release. Ye announced via Twitter yesterday (August 22) that he’ll be releasing new material every week until Christmas.
"I know yall need the music so I'm dropping 1 new song every weekend until Xmas. It may be my song it may be a new Jay song etc..." Yeezy wrote on his page Sunday morning. “I'm calling it good Fridays,” he continued. "Yall know every Friday yall gone have a new joint from our family. We look at the game completely different now. It's about the fans. No more holding back. That's why I dropped ["See Me Now"]...It wasn't about me it was about the Summer the BBQs etc..."
The announcement comes on the heels of the producer/rapper releasing a new track each of the last two weeks. In addition to the Beyonce and Charlie Wilson-assisted "See Me Now" which dropped August 11, Kanye released the remix to "Power" with the help of Jay-Z and Swizz Beatz late last week [Listen here].
As previously reported, West is appear in court via phone later this week for a suit that has been filed against him by Suge Knight.—Adam Fleischer