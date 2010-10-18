Kanye West to Debut “Runaway” Film This Saturday

One point that’s been proven over the last five years—and accentuated in recent months—is that Kanye West is always looking to push the envelope when it comes his audience's consumption of his music. What’s in store for his next video only solidifies this reality.

Set to debut worldwide on Saturday, October 23 at 8 p.m., 'Ye’s “Runaway” will be simultaneously broadcast on MTV, BET, VH1, MTV.com, BET.com and VH1.com. Following the broadcast for the visual component of the XXL cover subject’s collaboration with Pusha T—which is being dubbed as a film, not a video—Ye will engage in a live question and answer period on both the television and online formats.

The 35-minute “Runaway” has already been screened in Paris, London, Tokyo and Sydney, with dates in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York scheduled.

West performed the track live at both the VMAs and his appearance on Saturday Night Live.

As previously reported, West tweeted on Sunday (October 17) that the cover art he intended for his album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, was banned.

The LP is slated for a November 22 release. —Adam Fleischer