Kanye West Shows Off Strange New Grill and Fans Are Amused and Confused

Kanye West is rocking an interesting new grill and fans are amused and confused by Ye's new dental addition.

Ye Shows Off Strange New Grill

On Wednesday (Jan. 17), Kanye West shared two posts on his Instagram Story. The first photo, which can be seen below, shows a close-up selfie of the rapper's open mouth. His top row of teeth is lined with a new grill. However, unlike most fronts, Ye's new grill looks more like a metal mouthpiece because it doesn't follow the contours of his teeth. Only his K-9 teeth are prominent. In a follow-up post, Ye shared a screenshot of the Wikipedia page of the James Bond henchman Jaws, who famously wore metal teeth.

A short time after the reveal, Playboi Carti shared a text exchange with Ye where Ye reveals the new mouth jewelry.

"My big brother. N***a can't tell me s**t," Carti captioned the post.

Read More: The Most NSFW Moments of Kanye West and His Wife Bianca Censori

Fans React to Kanye West's New Grill

Social media users have been weighing in on the design of Ye's new grill, with many of them comparing the look to aluminum foil.

"Kanye west den came the gum wrapper grill," one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted.

"Haha kanye got the metal mouth grill from James Bond… dude is so unhinged," another post reads.

"Kanye look like when we put gum wrappers in our teeth in middle school and pretended it was a grill," someone else wrote.

Check out the photo of Kanye West's new grill and reactions below.

See Ye's New Grill

See Kanye West and Playboi Carti's Texts

Playboi Carti and Kanye West texts. opium_00pium/Instagram loading...

See Reactions to Kanye West's New Grill