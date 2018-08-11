Kanye West Receives Free Lifetime Membership to Pornhub

An innocent plug on national television has landed Kanye West a lifetime supply of all the online pornographic material he can handle.

'Ye made a highly-anticipated appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday (Aug. 9), and touched on a number of topics, from his music to his love for the current president. Strangely, even the topic of porn got brought up.

"Nah, I still look at Pornhub," Yeezy responded when asked if being married and having kids has changed his lifestyle at all.

"Blacked is my favorite category," West responded when urged by Kimmel. "What's the point of being Kanye West if you can't [talk about porn]? Let's break down the porn categories. [I watch] a lot of Black on White, obviously."

The good folks over at Pornhub, a premiere website for pornographic online videos, heard 'Ye's plug loud and clear and have extended a free offer to the rap star.

"We want to extend our appreciation to a Mr. @kanyewest for his loyalty to us over the years," a tweet from the Pornhub Twitter account, posted on Friday (Aug. 10), reads. "A gift in the form of a free lifetime premium membership. Here's to you, Ye."

It didn't stop there. Blacked.com, who Kanye also shouted out also made the same offer. "When @kanyewest says '@Blacked_com is my favorite' 👑🙌 Thank you Kanye you are fearless & inspiring 💪 Sending you a lifetime membership and Blacked hat!" they tweeted.

According to TMZ, Blacked.com director Greg Lansky has offered Kanye an opportunity to direct one of his company's films.

Think 'Ye will do it?

Check out Pornhub and Blacked's responses to Kanye's plugs below.

See Photos of Kanye West's Different Looks Over the Years