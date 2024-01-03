Kanye West Owes Over $1 Million in Property and Business Taxes – Report

Kanye West is reportedly over $1 million in property and business tax debt.

Ye Owes Seven-Figures for Tax Debt

On Wednesday (Jan. 3), DailyMail shared an exclusive report stating that Kanye West has failed to pay taxes on two of his Calabasas, Calif. mansions. There are also four liens against his company Yeezy Apparel, LLC. According to the report, Ye owes three years worth of taxes on the company totaling $934,033.56. He also reportedly owes $101,093 in property taxes on two Calabasas homes he owned with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The news of Ye's massive tax debt comes on the heels of news that he is selling his Malibu, Calif. mansion for $53 million. Well, what's left of it. Ye totally gutted the beachside abode, removing all windows and electricity after he bought the home for $57 million. Ye is also being sued by the home's former property manager who claims he was only paid for one day of work during the rebuild and had to sleep on the floor.

XXL has reached out to Kanye West's team for comment.

Kanye West Readies New Album

Ye's latest money issues come as he is prepping the release of his new Vultures album with Ty Dolla $ign. The album has been pushed back several times, with the most recent release date given being Jan. 12. However, it is now unclear if the joint album will come out on that date either.