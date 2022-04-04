Kanye West Drops Out of Coachella – Report

Kanye West has reportedly dropped out of performing at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

According to a report on TMZ, published on Monday (April 4), Ye is no longer performing at Coachella and leaving festival organizers with no opening headlining slot.

Insiders close to Kanye reportedly told the media outlet that Kanye himself decided to bow out from performing the two weekend-long festival, which begins on April 15 in Indio, Calif. The source didn’t provide a reason why the Chicago rapper-producer decided not to perform at Coachella. Additionally, the source added that Travis Scott was supposed to join Ye on stage but that’s not going to happen either.

Initially, Travis was set to headline Coachella but organizers canceled that after the rapper’s tragedy at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last November.

XXL has reached out to all of Kanye West’s reps and Def Jam for comment.

Kanye has been relatively quiet since his Instagram account was put on a 24-hour suspension for violating the platform's community guidelines on hate speech, bullying and harassment. Recently, reports surfaced that Kanye was "going away to get help" but that has been proven to be false.

Last Friday (April 1), Jason Lee, who is Ye’s new Head of Media and Partnerships, released a statement to Yahoo denying the producer told his ex-wife Kim Kardashian that he's going to seek "help" following his recent Instagram antics.

"Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily," Lee said in the statement. "Most all are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians,’ which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim. He’s been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we’ve seen as recent.”

Lee concluded: “If you don’t hear it from his mouth, read it from his social media, or get it from a press release he approved it's simply false."

It will be interesting to see who will headline Coachella now that Kanye West has dropped out.