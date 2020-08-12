Kanye West Meets With President Trump’s Senior Advisor: Report

Kanye West claims he recently connected with a member of President Donald Trump's team.

On Wednesday (Aug. 12) reports from The New York Times say that ’Ye and Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and Senior Advisor, met privately last weekend.

The gathering supposedly took place in Colorado, where Kanye was rumored to be camping with his family in the hopes of patching things up with his wife, Kim Kardashian. Both of the men's wives—Ivanka Trump (Kushner) and Kim Kardashian (Kanye)—were in attendance.

As far as how the meeting with Kushner even came about, The College Dropout rapper shared via Twitter last night (Aug. 11) that he is open to doing an interview with The New York Times to explain how they met up to discuss a new book called PowerNomics.

"I'm willing to do a live interview with The New York Times about my meeting with Jared," he tweeted.

A New York Times writer claims that Kanye West tweeted about the meeting with Kushner after the news publication asked about it. "After we inquired about the West/Kushner meeting, West tweeted about it. @dannyhakim and me," journalist Maggie Haberman shared.

POTUS and the Yeezy brand creator's relationship has never been a secret, but the access Kanye has been given to members of Trump's staff and Republicans further ignite rumors of collusion between the two. Last week, political pundits like Charles M. Brown, a columnist for The New York Times, Chris Hayes, host of MSNBC's All In with Chris Hayes, and MSNBC correspondent Joy Reid accused Republican operatives of helping Kanye get on the general ballot to divert a portion of the Black vote from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

A lawyer who worked on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign is allegedly responsible for submitting Kanye's election signatures to Wisconsin voting officials.

Trump later denied all allegations that he has teamed up with Kanye West. “I’m not involved with it,” he said during a recent press conference at the White House.