Kanye West Tags Kim Kardashian in Instagram Post Saying God Will Bring Them Back Together

During the Thanksgiving holiday, Kanye West went on a social media run in an effort to salvage his marriage with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

On Friday (Nov. 26), Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, jumped on his Instagram Story and shared a black-and-white photo of himself and Kim Kardashian, kissing somewhere in an isolated desert. He tagged Kim K's Instagram handle on the image, which featured a TMZ headline that reads, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.”

Ye’s post is most likely inspired by the 1.2 million views his “Thanksgiving Prayer” video has garnered since posting it on Nov. 25. In the five-minute clip, he acknowledged that he embarrassed Kim with his failed presidential bid in 2020, and blamed his alcoholism, among other things, for his erratic behavior, which reportedly led to their separation.

"I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: Misactions," he said in the clip. "The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.Let's start with A, alcohol. "I would drink to take the stress away and knock the edge off. Drinking affected my health and the health of people around, around me because I already had a hair trigger temper and this just heightened it."

Kanye also added that he went into a manic episode in 2016, and was heavily medicated. When he stopped taking his medication he became susceptible to loud outbursts that Kim had to endure. The Chicago rapper-producer also listed his ego, temper, finances, politics and his "self-righteous Christian behavior" as causes for his failed marriage.

"When I got saved it did not immediately make me a better person," he said on the latter. "It made me a self righteous Christian. Mix that with being rich, famous and very, very, very, very, very attractive and you got a Molotov cocktail ready to be thrown through the window of anyone who ever disagreed with me. I was arrogant with my Jesus. Like I just got me some Jesus at the Gucci store with a stimulus check."

Near the end of the video, Kanye vowed to take accountability for his actions.

"We always judge and tell other people what they should do, but we can only take accountability for ourselves and our children," he stated. "This Thanksgiving, I'm thankful for the family that my wife has given me. I'm thankful for the life that God has given me."

The video comes after Ye spoke at the Los Angeles Mission's annual Thanksgiving event in the Skid Row section of Los Angeles on Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 24). During his speech, the Donda album producer talked about "making mistakes" while being married to Kim and his ultimate goal of saving his marriage.

"In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband," he told the crowd. "But right now today, for whatever reason—I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here. I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic, but I’m here to change that narrative. I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family."

Let’s hope that Kanye can fix his marriage with Kim K, who, reportedly, has moved on and is dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davison. According to Ye's Drink Champs interview earlier this month, he and Kim are not officially divorced since he's never seen any paperwork.

Watch Kanye West’s speech at LA Mission’s Thanksgiving event at Skid Row in Los Angeles below.