Ye and Jim Jones’ $2 Million Crypto Drama Full of Accusations and Drug Claims

Ye Says Jim Jones Got $2 Million to Introduce Him to a Crypto Coin Maker

While carrying on with his rageful tirades against multiple rappers on X this week, Ye put the focus on Jim Jones and a very peculiar situation that, according to the seemingly unhinged rapper-producer, involves a whole lot of money. On Tuesday (March 18), Ye tweeted an explanation as to why earlier in the day, he typed "F*CK JIM JONES." He accused Capo of neglecting to tell him that Jones allegedly received $2 million for introducing Ye to a crypto coin specialist dubbed Mr. Pink.

"I KNOW THIS GONNA SOUND LIKE SOME TERRENTINO [Tarantino] MOVIE BUT HERE GOES," Ye tweeted. "SOOO JIM JONES GOT PAID 2 MILLION TO INTRODUCE ME TO A GENTLEMAN NAME MR PINK TO DISCUSS MY CRYPTO COIN AND NEVER TOLD ME HE WAS GETTING 2 MILLION AND NEVER CUT ME IN."

Ye then went on to explain, "I ACTUALLY LOVE JIM JONES AND I'LL NEVER GO FULL YE."

Jim Jones Accuses Ye of Lying and Using Drugs

From there, Jim Jones responded on Thursday (March 20) by sharing a screenshot of an iPhone note with words that infer Ye is using cocaine.

"Ye sniffing Ye lol," Jones' screenshot reads. "But keep my name alive champ. We love KanYE."

He also captioned the photo with the implication that Ye is lying about the $2 million deal and threw in a plug for JoMo's At the Church Steps album for good measure.

"He's lucky I don't have time to talk ’bout lies right now only [the] truth lol lol lol," Jimmy typed. "At the Church Steps out right now."

While the two apparently aren't on the best of terms at the moment over the alleged $2 million dollar introduction to Mr. Pink, Ye and Capo did, at least, acknowledge that they have mutual respect for each other. The spat follows a buddy-buddy moment in which just two months ago, Jim Jones gave Ye an iced-out Dipset chain while they were hanging out together in Japan.

See Ye Claim Jim Jones Got $2 Million to Introduce Him to a Crypto Coin Maker

See Jim Jones Claim Ye Is on Drugs