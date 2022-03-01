Unreleased Kanye West Jeen-Yuhs Documentary Clip Shows ‘Slow Jams’ Video Shoot Unravel Out of Control – Watch

Ahead of the release of the third installment of Kanye West's Netflix documentary, Jeen-Yuhs, a clip has surfaced online from a shoot for one of Ye's music videos that ended up getting shut down abruptly.

Time magazine uploaded the never-before-seen footage from the video shoot of the 2004 hit "Overnight Celebrity" by Twista, featuring a young Kanye, on their official YouTube page on Monday (Feb. 28). Throughout the three-minute clip, Yeezy is expressing numerous grievances with members of the video production team, all of which appear to be disregarded.

"The whole point is, Jamie Foxx comes up and puts the record on this record player that I begged for yesterday," he says at one point in the footage. "The DJ shit was some shit I completely did not know about until yesterday."

The Donda 2 creator then asks one of the individuals on set, "You're gonna grab one of the ones with the stacked up, like double synth player?" To this, the production team member snippily replies, "Yeah, I just heard the explanations literally."

"The thing is, you can say that, but she just heard the explanation yesterday and it didn't mean anything," Kanye fired back, referring to a woman who was also on set and held a role of some sort, presumably on the production team as well. "So I'm gonna keep repeating myself over and over and over. Y’all are forcing me to be the asshole."

Later on in the clip, Yeezy tells a crowd of people on the set of the video, including co-director Eric Williams, that he's "spazzing," and goes off about his verse, saying, "Y'all ain't even got my verse all the way through on tape."

The music video is then cut short while Twista is doing his third verse on the track. Apparently, the talent and crew had until 10 p.m. to wrap the video shoot and because they were unable to do so that day, they were told to end the shoot. It's unclear if the man who halted the "Overnight Celebrity" video shoot was a police officer or a security guard.

The third and final portion of Ye's Chike Ozah and Coodie Simmons-directed Jeen-Yuhs docu-series premieres on Netflix tomorrow (March 2).

Check out the unreleased footage from Kanye and Twista's "Overnight Celebrity" video shoot below.