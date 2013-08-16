Kanye West Is Furious With The Baby Photo Leaks

kim_kanye_lead loading...

RadarOnline is reporting that Kanye West is allegedly furious that photos of his daughter, North West, leaked online yesterday. The photos were published on TMZ yesterday after the couple were caught in a parking garage on the way to the pediatrician by a photographer in hiding. According to sources, West is convinced a member of the Kardashian family set-up the couple and was "enraged" that it leaked.

“If he had been, well, given Kanye’s history of outbursts with photographers, it wouldn’t have turned out well." a source told Radar. "He believes that a member of the Kardashian clan tipped off the photographer. It’s no secret that Kim works with several media outlets and has been known to tip off the press about her whereabouts.”

West is said to have felt violated by the leak “because the photographer was in the parking garage of the doctor’s office. He feels absolutely violated and is just angered that their privacy was invaded,” the source said.

[Via RadarOnline]