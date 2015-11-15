Justin Bieber and Travis Scott are Seeing Red in “No Sense” Video

Justin Bieber's new album Purpose dropped on Friday (Nov. 13), and with it the Canadian crooner put out 10 music videos for songs off the the project, his fourth studio album. Included was the visual for the Travi$ Scott assisted track "No Sense."

The video is actually sans Bieber whose presence is felt only in his ghostly vocals. A group of cut up jean-outfit wearing dancers highlight the treatment with a hot choreographed routine for the majority of the clip. Later on La Flame enters the scene rapping his verse about longing for that significant other under the hue of rose colored lighting.

Justin has been a busy pop star. Even with the release of his album and 10 accompanying videos, the pop singer might still have some more in the works. Back in August, he hinted at having something special in the works with fellow Canadian Drake. This year, he has also been in the studio with French Montana and Riff Raff. He also worked with Kanye West and Rick Rubin on what may be the follow up to this album.

Starting in March 2016, Beiber will be embarking on a huge North American tour in support of the project. The Purpose Tour with have a whopping 58 shows in the U.S and Canada starting March 9 in Seattle and concluding July 18 at New York's famed Madison Square Garden.

Purpose is the Beiber's first LP since Believe in 2012 and his first project since the 2013 compilation Journals.