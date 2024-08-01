Juice Wrld’s Estate Is Facing a Lawsuit Over Unpaid Royalties – Report

Juice Wrld's estate has been hit with a lawsuit over unpaid royalties.

Juice Wrld' Estate Facing Lawsuit Over Unpaid Royalties

According to a report from TMZ on Wednesday (July 30), Juice Wrld's estate has been accused of failing to pay producer Joshua Jaramillo for work he did on Juice's posthumous 2021 song "Girl of My Dreams." The beatmaker claims he worked on the record in exchange for 5 percent ownership of the song and 1 percent of the royalties, but apparently, he has yet to be paid what's owed to him.

Joshua Jaramillo, who is also listed as a writer on the song, claims that he has not been paid the full amount of what he is owed, despite multiple attempts at receiving compensation and inquiring about how much the song brought in. He is suing for unspecified damages and a full accounting.

XXL has reached out to the attorney representing Juice Wrld's estate for a comment on this matter.

"Girl of My Dreams," which features BTS artist Suga, appears on Juice Wrld's posthumous 2022 album Fighting Demons.

Read More: Crazy Reasons Rappers Got Sued

Juice Wrld's Estate and Dr. Luke Hit With Lawsuit Over "Not Enough"

This isn't the first lawsuit surrounding Juice's most recent posthumous album. According to Billboard last October, Juice Wrld was sued over his Dr. Luke-produced record "Not Enough," also on Fighting Demons. An artist named PD Beats, whose real name is Pierre Orpheus DeJournette, is listed as a co-writer on the record and claims that he hasn't received his portion of earnings from the song. DeJournette also says he should have equal ownership of copyrights for the track.

Separately, pop-punk band Yellowcard sued Juice Wrld for $15 million in 2019, prior to his passing, over his hit record "Lucid Dreams." Following his death, the lawsuit was passed over to his estate.

Juice Wrld died in December of 2019 of an accidental drug overdose. The Chicago-bred rapper was traveling on a private plane at the time from California to his hometown.