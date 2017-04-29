Washington Wizards’ John Wall Reveals What He Told Gucci Mane and Quavo During Playoff Game

Gucci Mane and Quavo were on the opposite end of the spectrum last night (April 28), as they were the ones watching a show get put on. The rappers were court side at Phillips Arena to watch their Atlanta Hawks take on the Washington Wizards in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. And what they witnessed was Wizards' guard John Wall going off, with a little smack talk to boot.

The Hawks were trying to stave off elimination versus the Wiz, but Wall and teammate Bradley Beal were having none of it. The duo combined for 73 points, with Wall notching 42, in the 115-99 victory. One of the standout moments of the game came with about two minutes left when Wall peeled off a screen at the top of the key and hit a jumper at the elbow. He turned to La Flame and Honcho, who were sitting with Atlanta Falcons' wide receiver Julio Jones, and started talking junk. Cameras did not catch the audio, but during the post-game interview, Wall was asked about the moment and revealed what was said.

"I told them I was going to get 35 or more and we was gon' win. And we did that," he said. "For the culture. Dat way," he added with a laugh.

Of course "culture" and "dat way" are Migos references. Quavo even recently copped an iced-out $35,000 Napolean chain with the words, "Dat Way," in gold and diamonds.

The Hawks' season is now over in the first round. But at least they didn't blow a three touchdown lead in the Super Bowl.

Check out video of Wall stuntin' below.

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