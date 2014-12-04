John Legend Featuring Common “Glory”

For over a decade, John Legend and Common have made some beautiful music together, especially on Common's classic album, Be. Now, the former G.O.O.D. Music pair team up for a new track entitled "Glory," which will be featured in the upcoming Martin Luther King film Selma. With John Legend laying down the foundation and Common chiming in with his reflective bars on the current events in Ferguson, this track definitely does its job in uplifting. In addition, Common will also appear in the film Selma, which will be out Dec. 25.

