Joey Badass Says Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Llif3” Is His Favorite Song of the Year So Far

Lil Uzi Vert might be a self-proclaimed mumble rapper, but even some of the dopest lyricists are feeling his wave. Joey Bada$$ recently sat down with The Undefeated and revealed his favorite song of the year so far is one of LUV's latest singles.

"I wouldn’t say I put out the best song of 2017," he said. "I think Lil Uzi [Vert] put out the best song so far. It’s called 'XO Tour Llif3.'"

He added, "It’s just an escape for me. It’s one of those songs you’ve got to play at high volume."

Joey's new album, All Amerikkkan Badass, dropped yesterday (Apr 7). No mumble rappers are found on the project, which features guest spots from J. Cole, ScHoolboy Q, Nyck Caution, Kirk Knight, Meechy Darko, Styles P and Chronixx.

Uzi has been prepping his highly anticipated project, Luv Is Rage 2, and recently caused some controversy over comments he made about the album being held up. “Can I honestly tell y’all why this album ain’t drop. It’s because of a Old Person who doesn’t Understand what’s going on right now……Can You Guess Who?" he posted and later deleted from Twitter.

Uzi first released "XO Tour Llif3" as part of his 1.5 EP in February. The song has since caught on, and earlier this week landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Last week, he debuted a new song during a performance.

