Joey Bada$$ Opens Up About Burnout, Fatherhood and Music in New Docuseries Time Will Tell

Joey Bada$$ is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his life and creative process with his new docuseries, Time Will Tell.

Launching last Thursday (Aug. 6), the series is released weekly through Joey's YouTube channel, with the first two episodes now available. Directed by longtime collaborator Waqas Ghani, the series features previously unseen footage documenting the Brooklyn native as he reflects on his evolution as an artist while continuing to create.

The first episode, titled "IMPULSIVITY," follows Joey through a pivotal period that included the creation of "The Ruler's Back" and "Sorry Not Sorry," as well as his Red Bull Spiral Freestyle with Big Sean and Ab-Soul. The episode also explores the burnout Joey experienced during the time, his canceled tour and how fatherhood affected his perspective on his career and personal life.

Episode Two shifts its focus to Joey's return to the studio and the making of his Lonely at the Top mixtape. The episode features previously unseen footage from the creative process, including early studio demos, unreleased music and an early version of "SUPAFLEE." Busta Rhymes and Hitmaka also make appearances.

The docuseries leads into Joey's upcoming Time Will Tell residency at Blue Note, which will take place in Los Angeles from August 29-31 and New York City from September 5-7.

Check out the first two episodes of Joey Bada$$'s Time Will Tell docuseries below.

Watch the First Two Episodes of Joey Bada$$'s Docuseries

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