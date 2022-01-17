Joe Budden Appears to Call Earl Sweatshirt’s New Album ‘Bullsh*t’

Joe Budden appears to have shared his negative review of Earl Sweatshirt’s new album, Sick!, during a rant on his podcast.

On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Jan. 16) on YouTube, viewers and people on social media believe the rapper-turned-podcaster sneakily bleeped out Earl’s name when discussing the former Odd Future member’s just-released project.

“I’m just being honest this year,” Joe began his diatribe. “Hell no, I ain’t hear that bullshit! And I’ll tell you what, I’m never gonna hear ’em! I am never gonna hear that. I don’t care [that it’s mixed]. That shit could be [Michael Jackson’s] Thriller. When would I put that on?”

When cohost Parks Vallely mentioned that rappers' music shouldn’t be played in front of people who may not be fans of those particular artists, Budden cuts him off and states, “Don’t defend it too fast. I wanna keep shitting on it for a little while and then jump right in. I don’t know if I am [afraid to say names]. When I’m not saying a name, it’s to protect you guys’ sanctity. But I’m never listening to [Earl], ever.”

However, Joe Budden acknowledged that Earl did a great impersonation of him on Odd Future’s Adult Swim show Loiter Squad in 2014. But, in the end, the New Jersey rhymer is not in the mood to hear any rhymes from Earl.

Later, Joe doubled-down on his remarks about Earl but insisted that he’s not listening to Sick!

“That’s my nigga [Earl], too, man,” he said. “But I ain’t listening to that shit. Is [Earl] on Tyler’s last album? Is [Earl] on Tyler’s album before that album? How about the one before that one?"

"All right, yo. Forget it, but you expect me to listen to it," he continued. "Nigga man won’t call him to come to the fucking studio. Yo, when your man stop inviting you to the studio, you’re not getting me to listen to what you’re doing. Sorry, that’s like a rule of thumb for me.”

Fans caught wind of Joe bleeping out Earl’s name and questioned the podcaster’s weird tactic.

"Crying at them bleeping Earl name but still referencing Tyler like we wouldn’t put 2+2 together," wrote one user in the YouTube comment section.

joe budden earl sweatshirt youtube Don Ali Duran-Figueroa via YouTube loading...

Another user criticized Joe’s music and wondered why he’s hating on Earl.

"Has Joe ever heard his own music before? Bad production, dark lyrics and rapping about rapping. [Lol] So the Earl hate is hilarious. Lol," the person said.

joe budden earl sweatshirt youtube JS via YouTube loading...

While listeners may appreciate Joe’s honest take on music, it left many others scratching their heads as to why he would bleep out an artist’s name.

Check out more Twitter reactions to Joe Budden possibly trashing Earl's album while refraining from name-dropping. You can also listen to The Joe Budden Podcast below. Fast-forward to the 1:58-mark to hear Joe’s rant about Earl's album.