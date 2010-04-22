Jim Jonsin Files $500K Lawsuit Against Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne may currently reside behind bars, but that doesn’t protect the rapper from racking up any other criminal accusations.

Renowned producer Jim Jonson, the man behind Weezy’s 2008 hit single “Lollipop,” is suing the rapper for over $500,000 for failing to pay him royalties on the song.

Jonsin is the latest beatmaker to claim the New Orleans superstar has cheated him out of payments. Last year production duo Play-n-Skillz publicly claimed that they had yet to receive any money for their work on “Got Money,” another single from Wayne’s multi-platinum selling LP, Tha Carter 3.

As of press time neither Jonsin, Wayne or his label, Cash Money, have issued any comments on the suit.

In related news, Jonsin has been named as one of the many producers working on Eminem’s new album, Recovery. In an interview with MTV, the hitmaking beatsmith—whose worked with everyone from T.I. (“Whatever You Like”), to Soulja Boy (“Kiss Me Thru the Phone”), to Beyonce (“Sweet Dreams”)—said Em let him explore a type of sound he’s never tried before.

"We touched on something that I haven't done anything like that before," Jonsin told MTV News. "It's unique in a way for myself. It's a place I've been wanting to go, and I'm so happy he allowed it to go down. He played a huge part in the record. Without him on it, it's not the same. I don't wanna give up too much about what it is and what direction."

Em's Recovery, which also features production by Just Blaze, Boi-1da and DJ Khalil, is set to hit stores on June 22. —Elan Mancini