Jeremih Drops ‘Cinco De MihYo’ EP

Some non-Mexican people get into the holiday of Cinco De Mayo more than others. Jeremih apparently has enough of an affinity for the culture to go in his bag and drop an EP in honor of the holiday titled, Cinco De MihYo.

The five-track effort finds the Chicago crooner using his best Spanish (or Spanglish), while belting out ballads centered around lust, love and affection. The project features interesting titles like "Ms Parker Pick'd and Dick'd" and "Poppin 2 No Panties."

According to Jeremih, the EP was put together in 24 hours, after he was inspired by a few shots of tequila and some friends in the studio. The tape features production from frequent-collaborating producer, Bongo.

This is just an appetizer for Jeremih's full-length project, Later That Night, which is slated to drop later this year. Back in February, he dropped the single, "I Think of You" featuring Chris Brown and Big Sean, following up with the video last month.

In other Jeremih-related news, the singer is working on new music with Chi-town rapper Bump J, who was released from prison earlier this year after serving an eight-year sentence.

Listen to Jeremih's Cinco De MihYo EP below.

Cinco De MihYo Tracklist

1. "Cinco De Mayo"

2. "Papasito"

3. "Mi Amor"

4. "Ms Parker Pick'd and Dick'd"

5. "Poppin 2 No Panties"

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