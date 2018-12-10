Jay-Z’s Favorite Songs of 2018 Include Drake, Kanye West and More

With only 22 days left in 2018, it seems fitting that artists reflect on their favorite songs throughout the year. Today (Dec. 10), Jay-Z shares his year-end playlist, which includes tracks from Drake, Kanye West and more.

In a playlist titled "JAY-Z's Year End Picks," uploaded to TIDAL, the Brooklyn native reveals his top 20 songs. The first track to make the cut is Pusha-T's "If You Know You Know," from his Daytona album. Moving further down the list, Drake makes an appearance three times for Scorpion tracks "Emotionless" and "That's How You Feel," and his verse on Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode."

Diving deeper into the playlist, surprisingly, Kanye West is listed on more than one account. Jay cites ’Ye's "Freeee (Ghost Town Pt. 2)" and Nas' "Cops Shot the Kid," which Kanye produced and is featured on. This comes as a surprise considering Jay and ’Ye's on-and-off friendship history.

Last month, after Jay hopped on Meek Mill's track "What's Free," many fans speculated that the "Apeshit" rapper was taking shots at Mr. West. Following that speculation, Jay clarified on Twitter that he wasn't taking jabs at the Yandhi rapper. Leaving fans even more confused, Kanye responded to the tweet with "Throne 2," hinting that the two of them are working on a potential follow-up album.

Elsewhere on the playlist, Jay also featured Jay Rock's "King's Dead," Lil Wayne's "Uproar," Kodak Black's "ZEZE" and more. Coming to a close, Jay's 19th entry is "Black Effect," which is a collaboration with his wife Beyoncé, off their joint album Everything Is Love.

Check out Jay-Z's favorite songs of 2018 below.