Jake One’s White Van Music

Those of you who frequent some of the... ahem... more popular hip-hop blogs, have heard a bunch of the material that leaked from producer Jake One's upcoming album, White Van Music, which drops next Tuesday October 7th on Rhymesayers Entertainment. Suffice it to say, whatever leaked sounded remarkable. Like, pretty ridiculous actually. I know Jake brings the heat, but these joints definitely went above and beyond my expectations, particularly the track "Glow," featuring Elzhi and Royce. That joint hit really hit me (pause). The complete tracklist for the project:

1. I’m Coming f. Black Milk & Nottz

2. Gangsta Boy f. MOP

3. The Truth f. Freeway & Brother Ali

4. Turn it Down

5. God Like f. D Black

6. Bless the Child f. Little Brother

7. Oh Really f. POS & Slug

8. Hi

9. Trap Door f. MF Doom

10. Dead Wrong f. Young Buck

11. Kissin the Curb f. Bishop & Busta

12. How We Ride f. Freeway

13. White Van f. Alchemist, Evidence & Prodigy

14. Big Homie Style f. J Pinder, GMK & Spaceman

15. Scared f. Blueprint

16. Great Sound

17. Get Er Done f. MF Doom

18. Feeling My Shit f. Casual

19. Soil Raps f. Keak da Sneak

20. Glow f. Elzhi & Royce da 5′9

21. RIP

22. Home f. Vitamin D, C Note, Maneak B and Ish

Now a few peeps have heard an advance copy of the record, I obviously haven't because I'm not nearly as famous on the internets as them. Still, while I looked forward to Pete Rock's NY's Finest, and had high hopes for the Diamond and Large Pro LPs, it's really the dudes like Jake One coming with the heat these days. These other older heads are just mailing it in on some Eddie Curry shit. I feel like White Van Music could be the best producer album of the year. I mean, I can't really remember hearing a wack Jake One beat. Everything this guy does is fire. He maintains a certain quality to his shit, it's consistently crazy. And who can forget perhaps one of the best beats ever made, "Rock Co Kane Flow," where he flipped the shit out of Space's "Deliverance" way better than Just Blaze later did for Talib Kweli's "Hostile Gospel part 1"

Gonna be speaking with Jake One later today, so expect that interview to be posted some time this week. Regardless, if you haven't checked out the joints floating around online, and haven't somehow found a leaked version of the LP online (seriously, Paper Trail leaks two weeks early, but White Van Music doesn't?), check em out here and let me know what you think.

Is Jake One the 08' Alchemist or what?

"Glow" ft. Elzhi and Royce da 5'9

"Kissin The Curb" ft. Busta Rhymes and Bishop Lamont

"Trap Door" ft. MF Doom

"The Truth" ft Freeway and Brother Ali

"Gangsta Boy" ft. M.O.P.

BONUS:

"50 for President"- 50 Cent (produced by Jake One)

Also got some other good shit in the pipeline for this week, so keep checking back here on the daily.