Jack Harlow Turned Down NFL Player-Turned-Rapper Le’Veon Bell for a Feature Twice

NFL player-turned-rapper Le'Veon Bell stated during his interview on the No Jumper podcast this week that Jack Harlow turned him down twice for a feature.

NFL Player-Turned-Rapper Le'Veon Bell Says Jack Harlow Turned Him Down for a Feature Twice

On Thursday (Aug. 3), Le'Veon Bell sat down with No Jumper host Sharp for the podcast's "The Shark Tank" segment. In the interview, which you can see below, the free agent spoke about what it was like to play for the Steelers, the first hip-hop CD he ever purchased and why he didn't like the verses he got from both Moneybagg Yo and Stunna 4 Vegas for an unreleased single. While Bell and Sharp were on the topic, Le'Veon admitted at the 38:45-mark that Jack Harlow turned him down for a feature twice.

"Like, bro, I sent Jack Harlow two songs," Le'Veon Bell unveiled during the interview. "And he turned them both down. The first one, he's like, 'Nah bro, this one ain't it.' The second one, he was like, 'Hey man, hey, you close on this one, but it still ain't it."

Afterward, Sharp and Le'Veon Bell discussed how some artists still work extra jobs to make ends meet.

Le'Veon Bell Talks About Scrapping Moneybagg Yo and Stunna 4 Vegas Feature on His Make It Boom Album

Le'Veon Bell first mentioned that he didn't like the featured verses he received from Moneybagg Yo and Stunna 4 while on Twitter on July 9. In the tweet below, the NFL player-turned-rapper stated that the rappers didn't put effort into their bars and only agreed to do it to earn "a couple of quick bands."

See Le'Veon Bell talk about asking Jack Harlow for a feature below.

Watch NFL Player-Turned-Rapper Le'Veon Bell Reveal That Jack Harlow Turned Him Down for a Feature Twice