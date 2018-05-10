J Prince to Release New Memoir ‘The Art & Science of Respect’

With more than 30 years in the rap game, J Prince knows the ins and outs of the hip-hop industry. Now, the Rap-A-Lot Records founder is ready to share his knowledge and will release his memoir, The Art & Science of Respect: A Memoir by James Prince, in June.

Set to drop on June 22, The Art & Science of Respect will take a look into J Prince's life and how he earned his reputation in hip-hop. "By staying true to his three principles of heart, loyalty, and commitment, and an unwavering faith in God, he has defeated many adversaries," the book's description reads.

J Prince has also earned praise from Bun B, who ahead of the book's release said, "There is the myth and mystique of J. Prince, and I think he's earned that... people should be aware of the contributions and the grind and the hustle and the time that he's put into this game."

Jay-Z also vouched for Prince's status in the music industry, saying, "A lot of times in the music business, you see people and y'all bullshit each other... But when you do business with [J. Prince], you're held at your word. You know if he tells you something, he's gonna do it, which is refreshing."

The Art & Science of Respect will also include a foreword penned by Drake. The Toronto rapper was discovered by J Prince's son, Jas Prince, who introduced Drizzy to Lil Wayne in 2007.

N-The-Water Publishing N-The-Water Publishing loading...

See New Music Releases for May 2018